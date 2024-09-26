FNCC Donates 25 Lakhs to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

In the wake of recent devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) has stepped forward to support relief efforts. A delegation from FNCC, including President G. Adiseshagiri Rao, Secretary Mohan Mullapudi, and Joint Secretary Peddi Raju, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to present a donation of ₹25 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The funds are intended to aid flood victims, particularly those impacted by the overflowing Budameru river in Vijayawada, which caused significant damage due to heavy rains.

Speaking on the occasion, President G. Adiseshagiri Rao highlighted FNCC’s commitment to providing assistance during natural disasters, stating, "FNCC has always been at the forefront of relief efforts whenever calamities strike."

Secretary Mohan Mullapudi echoed these sentiments, adding, “We have extended help in the past for various calamities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This time, we are donating ₹25 lakhs to the Chief Ministers of both states. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been very supportive of the Film Nagar Club, and we thank the Chief Ministers for their continued backing.”

Both Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commended the FNCC for their generous contribution and their efforts to aid the flood victims.

Several other celebrities and organizations have also contributed to relief efforts, as the region continues to recover from the heavy rains and flooding.