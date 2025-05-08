Focus on capacity building to improve duty discharge, Naidu tells govt staff

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for all the State government employees to focus on capacity building for getting better results in discharging their duties.

Highlighting the importance of capacity building at all levels of government departments to improve service delivery and administrative efficiency, the Chief Minister said, “From village-level worker to the Chief Secretary, capacity building is essential for everyone.” On Wednesday, he conducted a high-level review meeting on planning, Swarna Andhra vision and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at the State Secretariat here.

The CM said both online and offline training programmes will enhance skills and efficiency among public servants. “From agriculture officers to secretaries, from constables to the DGP – everyone must undergo capacity building,” he noted. He said, “I personally focus on continuous learning. I learn new things, understand emerging technologies and explore how to bring reforms through tech-driven governance. Skill enhancement through training will yield results and improve the quality of governance”.

With State, district and mandal-level plans already in place under Swarna Andhra Vision, constituency-specific vision plans are scheduled for completion by next month. Thematic reports will be ready by June and sectoral roadmaps by September, according to the officials.

Core policies like Zero Poverty (P4) and Population Management will be embedded into the vision framework. The State-wide capacity building workshops being conducted across all the districts which will conclude by May 9.

Locations have been identified in 143 constituencies to set up Constituency Vision Action Plan Units. As part of the Zero Poverty P4 initiative, 1,118 mentors have adopted 15,315 ‘Golden Families’ across the State. To institutionalise this effort, the State government is establishing the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation, with Chief Minister as the Chairman.

A 25-member general body, an executive committee, and empowered teams will drive. The State government is preparing to introduce a dedicated Population Management Policy with the objective of achieving population balance. Several decisions have already been taken to encourage population growth, including the removal of limits on maternity leave for women government employees with up to two children and lifting disqualification restrictions in local body elections for those with more than two children.

A comprehensive survey will be undertaken to understand the opportunities and challenges related to population trends, which will inform the final policy.

The review meeting began with a discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’, the recent military operation conducted by the Indian Army against terror bases. CM Naidu praised the swift response to the Pahalgam attack and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership.

“The Indian response has gained global support, which is a testament to the strength of Modi’s foreign policy,” Chandrababu said. He described the execution of anti-terror operation as ‘brilliant’ and said that every Indian stand united in support of Modi and our armed forces.