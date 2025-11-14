Focus on efficiency in Dr NTR health services

Kurnoo: A comprehensive review meeting with the staff of Dr NTR Health Services was organised at the Dhanvantari Conference Hall of Kurnool Government General Hospital on Thursday.

The meeting, presided over by Additional DME and Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu, focused on evaluating the monthly progress of services and improving operational efficiency in patient care.

Addressing the participants, Dr Venkateswarlu emphasized the importance of surpassing the assigned monthly targets under the Dr NTR Health Services scheme.

He directed data entry operators to enhance the accuracy and timeliness of their work while ensuring that claim and pre-authorization cases are cleared promptly. He noted that efficiency in data handling plays a crucial role in the smooth implementation of the government’s flagship health service programme.

The Superintendent further instructed staff to maintain punctuality and discipline to ensure uninterrupted medical services to the public.

He stressed that all departments must clear pending files without delay and provide patients with effective and hassle-free healthcare. Dr Venkateswarlu cautioned that sudden inspections would be conducted regularly and warned that negligence or delay in duties would invite strict action.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Venkataramana, Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Deputy SRMO Dr Padmaja, data entry operators, and other staff members participated in the meeting.

The session concluded with a collective resolution from the hospital team to strengthen service delivery and uphold the quality standards envisioned under the Dr NTR Health Services initiative.