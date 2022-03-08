Focus on eradicating women abuse: ZP chief Buchepalli Venkayamma

Ongole: Prakasam Zilla Parishad chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that International Women's Day should be used to work with a focus on eradicating abuse of women, achieving gender equality, provide equal rights to women.

Venkayamma extended wishes to the fellow ZPTC members and staff of the ZP chairperson's office and a cut a cake as part of the International Women's Day celebrations held in her office here on Monday.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respects women and values their individuality, hence he provided 50 per cent reservation for women in nominated positions. 'The CM launched Disha app to extend protective hand to vulnerable women, by just dialling SOS in distress times. Disha police stations, set up as part of the Disha initiative, are working to provide safety and security to women,' she added.

The chairperson said the CM will reportedly announce a few decisions related to women's welfare and empowerment on Tuesday. She said that the government has already given five special CLs to women staff and asked the staff to approach her if they have any issues related to the office without hesitating.

ZP vice-chairperson Chundi Sujnanamma, ZPTC members and ZP chairperson office staff also participated in the programme.