Focus on girl dropouts: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu to VSU

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Monday called upon the universities, parents, and all others to focus on educating girls' dropouts from SSC to Intermediate in the district. Inaugurating additional rooms constructed with Rs 73 lakh at the women's hostel in the VSU campus, he directed the varsity officials to improve quality education.

The Collector said enrollment of students has been improving in the varsity and added every woman should be educated.

He said there were many institutions with more than 100 years of history under varsity and services of officials could be utilised for improving educational opportunities among the children. Chakradhar Babu said the varsity officials should provide opportunities for educating all by introducing various programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof G M Sundaravalli said they were providing quality education to the students of the varsity with the support of state government. Registrar L V K Reddy said administrative building, laboratories, classrooms and students' hostels are being constructed with Rs 30 crore and they would complete them shortly for the convenience of students. Principal Vijayananda Kumar, DE Srinivasa Kumar and varsity staff members were present.