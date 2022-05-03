Focus on preventive vigilance helps curb graft

Visakhapatnam: A seminar on preventive vigilance was organised at the DRM conference hall on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, DRM Anup Satpathy said the programme was aimed at reducing the occurrence of any lapses and identifying and verifying the same. He advised the participants to listen to the valuable suggestions and advisories shared by the Director.

Director Vigilance (Engineering) of Railway Board Srinivas Malladi delivered a keynote lecture on the occasion. Srinivas Malladi emphasised upon taking measures on preventive vigilance effectively so that it brings down tendencies and attempts of corrupt practices by the public servants.

In particular, the society in general can be checked to attain the objective of corruption free institutions, he added. Srinivas Malladi shared measures to be adhered while processing tenders, auctions and works, etc, so that there should not be any leakage of public revenue.

Later, he interacted with the participants to obtain their feedback, suggestions, shortfall and clarifications. The seminar was also witnessed by the ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, branch officers and staff dealing with tenders and auctions.