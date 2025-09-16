Focus on primary sector for state’s growth, collectors told

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Agriculture special principal secretary Buditi Rajasekhar stressed the important role of the primary sector in driving the state’s economic progress. During a presentation at the district collectors’ conference here on Monday, he urged collectors to prioritise agriculture, which he described as the ”main raw material” for a state’s financial growth.

”If you have a sugar industry, you first need sugarcane. If you have a soft drink industry, you first need its crop,” Rajasekhar said. ”The agriculture sector is crucial for economic development.”

He asked collectors to verify ground-level statistics, noting that 24 of the state’s 26 districts are primary sector-driven.

Rajasekhar highlighted the significant growth in the horticulture and dairy sectors. He noted that horticulture currently accounts for 30 per cent of the state’s GVA (Gross Value Added) and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to increase this to 50 per cent.

The dairy industry has also shown remarkable progress, with milk production rising from 36.34 lakh metric tons to 37.26 lakh metric tons in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The special principal secretary pointed out that high tariffs imposed by the United States — up to 60 per cent on shrimp exports — are a major obstacle for the state’s aquaculture industry. He instructed collectors to find ways to reduce the input costs for shrimp farmers, particularly for feed, which accounts for 40 per cent of their investment.

”Even if we can reduce the burden by just 6%, it would be a huge benefit to the farmers,” he said. He also raised concerns about the ongoing threat of antibiotics in aquaculture.

To better monitor agricultural progress, the government is establishing a new dashboard that will provide real-time data on GVA growth down to the Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) level. This system will allow collectors to take targeted action in specific mandals and villages.

Rajasekhar recognised two RSK staff members for their exceptional performance: J Satyaveni from Kapavaram RSK in East Godavari district, who generated Rs 816 crore in GVA from animal husbandry, and K Pawan Kalyan from Kommunoothala RSK in YSR Kadapa district, who achieved Rs 480 crore in GVA through horticulture, particularly by promoting micro-irrigation and tissue culture for bananas.

He also assured that the government would prevent any urea shortage during the upcoming rabi season, a problem that affected the state during the kharif season. He emphasised that the distribution process, not just the inventory, must be closely monitored.