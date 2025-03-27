Focus on tourism projects

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the District Collectors to devise and implement district-wise plans to accelerate state's progress.

Addressing the District Collectors on the second day of the conference, Naidu emphasised that such an initiative was being undertaken for the first time in the history of the state.

The Chief Minister recalled an incident from approximately 30 years ago when he had attempted to promote tourism in the undivided Andhra Pradesh Assembly. At that time, Opposition members tried to obstruct his efforts. "I had then stated that Communism, capitalism, and socialism would take a backseat, and the future would belong to tourism. I also emphasised that tourism and wealth-creating sectors would be key to eradicating poverty, and materialism would prevail," he said.

Naidu said the Communists had then strongly criticised him. However, he pointed out that nearly 30 years later, during the Telangana budget session, CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao had acknowledged the significance of tourism in the Telangana Assembly. Rao admitted that tourism is a sector requiring minimal expenditure and conceded that Naidu's vision had been correct.

The Chief Minister underscored that tourism has the potential to generate employment and drive economic growth by leveraging local attractions. "With minimal investment, tourism can become a major source of employment. By promoting local specialties, it can serve as a vital contributor to job creation and economic expansion," he said. He reiterated that tourism, which generates wealth and aids poverty alleviation, would remain a priority for the future.Naidu further highlighted state's vast tourism potential, spanning from Rayalaseema to North Andhra. He suggested that developing tourism infrastructure could create numerous job opportunities and boost local economies. Stressing the importance of adequate hospitality infrastructure, he recommended that every district headquarters should have at least three hotels and urged officials to prioritize infrastructure development in the newly formed districts.

"If District Collectors effectively implement these plans at the ground level, we will achieve remarkable results," Naidu asserted. He emphasized that district-level officers heading the newly formed districts should be granted absolute authority to facilitate effective administration. He directed the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to issue necessary instructions within two days.

Naidu also outlined state’s five power hubs. “The first zone comprises Visakhapatnam, the second zone includes Rajamahendravaram, the third zone features the capital city Amaravati, the fourth zone is Tirupati, and the fifth zone is Anantapur. If District Collectors devise and execute development plans aligned with these power hubs, state’s future will be bright,” he concluded.