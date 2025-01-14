Follow MRP rates, DPTO tells vendors at bus station

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district public transportation officer (DPTO) B Appala Naidu paid a visit to Dwaraka bus station here on Monday and interacted with the vendors.

He suggested to them to display the MRP ratees at the shop. Similarly, the DPTO made it clear that the MRP rates should be followed and the quality of products should be maintained.

He stressed the need to see passengers do not face any difficulties in the complex.Assistant manager (traffic) P B M K Raju, depot manager Gangadhar, supervisor M V Rao ac-companied Appala Naidu.

About 300 special buses plied to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Palasa, Tekkali routes from Visakhapatnam on Monday to provide better services to the passengers during the festival.