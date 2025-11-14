Food panel member warns hostel staff against negligence

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Food Commission Member B Kantha Rao warned of taking stringent action against those, who neglects the students staying in welfare hostels. As part of his two-day tour in the district, the FC member paid a surprise visit to Tribal Welfare Hostel in Dargahmitta in the city on Thursday.

He expressed anger at the hostel staff for using substandard and outdated materials including salt for cooking food items. He questioned warden and hostel staff as to why they are using outdated materials when the government is providing enough funds for providing quality food to students. He warned that he will not tolerate if such situation is repeated in future.

During interaction with inmates, students complained FC member Kantha Rao that there are no doors to rooms and toilets and other infrastructure facilities.

Responding their complaint, he ordered the District Tribal Welfare Officer to immediately take up repair works.

Later, Kantha Rao inspected civil supplies department stock point and two fair price shops at Indira Gandhi Nagar and Dargamitta and directed officials to ensure proper supply of essential commodities to public.

DSO Leela Rani, Civil Supplies DM Arjun Rao, district BC Welfare Officer Venkata Lakshmamma, ICDS PD Hena Sujan and others were present.