Visakhapatnam Gears Up for New Year Celebrations

The residents of Visakhapatnam are preparing to usher in the New Year with a series of grand celebrations across the city. Several star hotels and resorts have organised special events for Wednesday night, featuring film actors, singers, and other celebrities.

Actress Hebah Patel is set to grace the festivities at the Radisson Blu hotel in Rushikonda, where tickets are available in various categories, ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹50,000.

The Novotel hotel is also hosting its "New Year Grand Celebrations," with playback singer Sameera Bharadwaj as a special highlight. In addition, Gadiraju Palace near Appughar will host special programmes with film personalities serving as guest invitees.

Other venues, including The Park Hotel on Beach Road, Shore Front Restaurant in Rushikonda, Novotel in Bheemili, and Signature Hotel in Gajuwaka, are also planning unique New Year events.

Tickets for all these events can be purchased both online and offline, with online options available through platforms such as BookMyShow and the Zomato app. As the celebrations approach, excitement is building among residents eager to ring in the New Year in style.