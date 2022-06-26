Foolproof measures made for counting today: RO MN Harendhira Prasad

Nellore: District administration is gearing up for counting of votes at Atmakur on Sunday. Counting starts at 8 am and Joint Collector and Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad suggested checking all requirements before commencement of the activity. He directed to complete the counting process in a foolproof manner following guidelines of the ECI clearly. Further, Atmakur Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad said on Sunday that they had made all arrangements at Andhra Engineering College for counting on Sunday. He said micro-observers, supervisors and assistants were provided training on Friday. He said counting of votes, VV Pats and EVMs must be done flawlessly and suggested assistants and supervisors to reach the counting centre by 6 am on Sunday. He said counting staff members have to verify 17 A and 17 C forms while counting polled votes and counted votes.

He said they would arrange 14 tables for counting which would be completed within 20 rounds. A micro-observer, a supervisor, and an assistant would be present at each table, he explained.

At the end, he said, VVPats of 5 polling stations randomly selected would be counted and a media room also arranged at the Centre. He said the police personnel are arranging tight security at the Centre and only people having entry passes would be allowed.