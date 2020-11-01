Formation Day: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan sees bright future to AP

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the state was blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile land, river basins, extensive canal system and conducive agro-climatic conditions.

He said apart from possessing the second longest coastline in the country, the state is one of the largest producers of marine products and equipped with abundant human capital with huge potential, progressive attitude and high level of entrepreneurship aptitude.

In a statement on the eve of the AP Formation Day on November 1, referring to the business-friendly policies and robust physical, social and industrial infrastructure, the Governor said that he was confident that the state was poised to become one of the country's best states in the future.

He said that the government was committed to provide water supply for domestic, irrigation and industrial use and ensure supply of power to farmers, improving infrastructure from Anganwadi centres to higher education institutions in the education sector and upgrading infrastructure from primary health care centres to super specialty hospitals in the health sector.

The Governor highlighted 'Navaratnalu', the integrated welfare programme consisting of nine major welfare schemes aimed at development of all regions of the state and covering core sectors such as agriculture, health, education, housing and welfare.

Referring to the coronavirus, he said that even though the situation was slowly improving, people should remain alert and strictly follow necessary guidelines till a viable vaccine was made available for all.

The governor said the state has tremendous potential for growth and marching in the right direction of progress and development and wished the people of the state a bright future.