Former aide to YV arrested in TTD ghee adulteration scam

Tirupati: The probe into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) adulterated ghee scandal has taken a significant political turn with the arrest of Appanna, a former personal assistant to Rajya Sabha member and ex-TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took Appanna into custody late on Wednesday and produced him before the ACB Court in Nellore, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Appanna, hailing from Vizianagaram district, had a long association with Subba Reddy — serving as his personal assistant since 2014 when Reddy was elected Ongole MP, and later as Protocol Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi during the YSRCP government.

According to SIT officials, Appanna was under the scanner for allegedly facilitating contracts for unqualified dairies in return for kickbacks. He had earlier appeared before the SIT in June this year and later obtained a stay order from the High Court in July, halting the probe temporarily.

The scandal itself dates back to the period when Subba Reddy chaired the TTD Board. Bholebaba Dairy of Uttarakhand, then the official supplier, was blacklisted after allegations surfaced about adulterated ghee being used in the temple kitchen.

However, the dairy reportedly continued its operations through proxy suppliers. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy bagged the ghee contract, but investigations later revealed that adulterated ghee was still being routed through a Tirupati-based firm, Sri Vaishnavi Dairy.

As per the remand report, Appanna allegedly approached the then TTD procurement general manager and Bholebaba Dairy’s management in 2022, demanding a commission of Rs 25 per kg of ghee. When the company declined, he is believed to have orchestrated efforts to have it blacklisted.

Officials claim that Appanna used his influence to prompt inspections and arrange anonymous complaints, which eventually led to Bholebaba Dairy’s disqualification. Subsequently, Premier Agri Foods was awarded the contract even though its bid was Rs 138 higher per unit. The SIT listed Appanna as the 24th accused in the charge sheet.

Following a Supreme Court directive in late September 2025, the SIT resumed its probe, summoning several individuals linked to the case. Appanna was interrogated for two consecutive days this week, but officials said his evasive replies led to his arrest. The SIT is now examining whether Subba Reddy himself will be called in for questioning, given that the controversial contracts were approved during his tenure as TTD Chairman. Sources suggest that further arrests could follow as the investigation continues into the supply chain and alleged political nexus behind the adulterated ghee scam.