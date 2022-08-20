Former AP CM Chandrababu meets CJI NV Ramana

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana in Vijayawada. It is known that CJI NV Ramana is in Vijayawada and will inaugurate the newly constructed City Civil Court complex today.

According to the sources, Chandrababu Naidu met CJI NV Ramana after three years at the hotel where he stayed in Vijayawada. AP State CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also met CJI NV Ramana in the hotel. CJI NV Ramana planted a sapling on the premises of the newly constructed Court complex today.