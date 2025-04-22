Former AP Intelligence Chief Arrested in Actress Harassment Case

PSR Anjaneyulu, the former Chief of State Intelligence in Andhra Pradesh and a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been arrested by police in Vijayawada in connection with the case involving Mumbai actress and model Kandambari Jethwani. Authorities took Anjaneyulu into custody at his residence in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, April 22.

This marks a significant event, as it is the first instance in the Telugu states where a former intelligence chief has faced arrest. The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stated that they will conduct a thorough interrogation of Anjaneyulu regarding his involvement in the allegations against Jethwani, who claims to have been wrongfully harassed by police officials.

Anjaneyulu, who served as Intelligence Chief under the previous government, is currently suspended from duty. He is one of three senior IPS officers implicated in the case, which includes Kranthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, although both have been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court. Anjaneyulu has yet to file for bail.