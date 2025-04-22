Live
- Nepal's education minister resigns amid growing rift with PM Oli, pending teachers' demand
- Pappu Yadav defends Rahul Gandhi, slams BJP over criticism and double standards
- India’s real estate sector saw 47 pc jump in investments in Jan-March: Report
- Minister conducts surprise inspections at several govt offices in Kovelakuntla
- 30 students selected in job fair held in Gooty
- Awareness on forest produce must be enhanced
- World Earth Day 2025: Theme, Date, and Ambassador Antonique Smith’s Environmental Mission
- Use WhatsApp governance services: Collector Basha
- Woman's body with sealed lips found in dumped trolley bag in Kolkata
- Drone technology making agriculture profitable: Minister Janardhan Reddy
Former AP Intelligence Chief Arrested in Actress Harassment Case
PSR Anjaneyulu, the former Chief of State Intelligence in Andhra Pradesh and a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been arrested...
PSR Anjaneyulu, the former Chief of State Intelligence in Andhra Pradesh and a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been arrested by police in Vijayawada in connection with the case involving Mumbai actress and model Kandambari Jethwani. Authorities took Anjaneyulu into custody at his residence in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, April 22.
This marks a significant event, as it is the first instance in the Telugu states where a former intelligence chief has faced arrest. The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stated that they will conduct a thorough interrogation of Anjaneyulu regarding his involvement in the allegations against Jethwani, who claims to have been wrongfully harassed by police officials.
Anjaneyulu, who served as Intelligence Chief under the previous government, is currently suspended from duty. He is one of three senior IPS officers implicated in the case, which includes Kranthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, although both have been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court. Anjaneyulu has yet to file for bail.