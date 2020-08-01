Former AP minister Manikyala Rao dies of Coronavirus

Vijayawada: BJP leader and former minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet Pydikondala Manikyala Rao who has been undergoing treatment for the last one month breathed his last on Saturday.

He was 60. Manikyala Rao was the Endowments Minister in the TDP Cabinet.

Starting his career as a photographer, he became the minister in the later years.

He was elected to the state assembly from Tadepalligudem n the BJP ticket and was inducted into the cabinet as Endowments minister.

He worked as minister from 2014 to 2018 till differences cropped up between the BJP and TDP.