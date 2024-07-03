Former CM Jagan turned TTD into his estate, alleges Bhanu Prakash

BJP State Spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had turned Tirumala, the spiritual capital, into his estate. Addressing the media along with Telangana BJP leader and former MLA N Ramchander Rao here on Tuesday, he said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had appointed 81 persons as TTD Trust Board members. However, many of them have criminal records and face cases that are serious in nature.

He said there are no provisions to transfer funds from any temple to panchayats and municipalities in the country.

However, there have been many complaints that former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took commission in TTD engineering works.

Also, an attempt was made under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to transfer the funds from the Tirumala Devasthanam to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati. The BJP has questioned this many times.

Currently, the AP State vigilance is conducting an investigation into the diversion of funds and corruption during the last five years.

He said that the recent State Assembly elections taught a lesson to the YSRCP, which had hurt the sentiments of the devotees by looting the treasury of the Lord of Seven Hills.