  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana arrested while filling potholes constituency

Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana arrested while filling potholes constituency
x
Highlights

Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, was arrested by the police after he attempted to fill potholes in the town's roads at his own expense.

Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, was arrested by the police after he attempted to fill potholes in the town's roads at his own expense. Despite giving an ultimatum to the Roads and Buildings Department officials, no action was taken to address the issue. Concerned about the number of accidents and injuries caused by the potholes, Suryanarayana took matters into his own hands. However, he was stopped by the police, which led to a tense situation in Dharmavaram town.

Suryanarayana expressed his frustration with the government for not addressing the problems faced by the people. He accused the government of using the police to prevent individuals from solving these issues and criticized the local MLA, Ketireddy, for neglecting the problems of the people. Suryanarayana stated that he will always prioritize the needs of the people and work towards resolving public problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X