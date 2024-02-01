Live
Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana arrested while filling potholes constituency
Former Dharmavaram MLA, Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, was arrested by the police after he attempted to fill potholes in the town's roads at his own expense. Despite giving an ultimatum to the Roads and Buildings Department officials, no action was taken to address the issue. Concerned about the number of accidents and injuries caused by the potholes, Suryanarayana took matters into his own hands. However, he was stopped by the police, which led to a tense situation in Dharmavaram town.
Suryanarayana expressed his frustration with the government for not addressing the problems faced by the people. He accused the government of using the police to prevent individuals from solving these issues and criticized the local MLA, Ketireddy, for neglecting the problems of the people. Suryanarayana stated that he will always prioritize the needs of the people and work towards resolving public problems.