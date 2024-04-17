  • Menu
Former IRS Officer Honored at Sri Sitaramula's Kalyanamhotsavam in Tadikonda

In a special ceremony held at the Ramalayam in Tadikonda village, former IRS officer Shri Mekatoti Dayasagar was honored on the occasion of Sri Sitaramula's Kalyanamhotsavam.

In a special ceremony held at the Ramalayam in Tadikonda village, former IRS officer Shri Mekatoti Dayasagar was honored on the occasion of Sri Sitaramula's Kalyanamhotsavam.The ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, with Mr. Dayasagar participating in special pujas conducted by the priests.

During the ceremony, the priest performed aarti for Mr. Mekatoti Dayasagar and offered blessings. He was then honored with a shawl by the priest and received a dussalua from village leaders and activists. The event was attended by Tadikonda Mandal YSR Congress Party chief leaders, village leaders, sarpanches, vice-sarpanchi, MPTC members, chairmen, and leaders of various affiliated departments, along with other activists and devotees.

The ceremony was a symbol of respect and recognition for Shri Mekatoti Dayasagar's contributions to the community and his dedication to service. The event was organized by the Tadikonda Coordinator Office, under the guidance of M.L.A. Prattipadu.



