Live
- TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections
- Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic Memories of School Celebrations
- ‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
- World Organ Donation Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion
- South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU
- Rourkela: Women to manage electrical sub-division
- ‘Kanguva’ to showcase ‘The Rise of a King’; trailer unveiled
- Google Rolls Out Made-in-India Pixel 8 Smartphones Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch
- Samaj seeks protection of Hindus
Just In
Former Minister Jogi Ramesh's son arrested following raids
Highlights
Following the raids at former minister Jogi Ramesh's residence, the ACB has arrested his son, Jogi Rajeev in a case involving Agrigold lands.
Following the raids at former minister Jogi Ramesh's residence, the ACB has arrested his son, Jogi Rajeev in a case involving Agrigold lands.
Jogi Ramesh responded to arrest of his son expressed his discontent, alleging that the government's actions are politically motivated and partisan.
The ongoing investigation has raised concerns about corruption linked to the controversial Agrigold lands scandal, which has drawn considerable public attention.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS