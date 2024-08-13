  • Menu
Former Minister Jogi Ramesh's son arrested following raids

Following the raids at former minister Jogi Ramesh's residence, the ACB has arrested his son, Jogi Rajeev in a case involving Agrigold lands.

Jogi Ramesh responded to arrest of his son expressed his discontent, alleging that the government's actions are politically motivated and partisan.

The ongoing investigation has raised concerns about corruption linked to the controversial Agrigold lands scandal, which has drawn considerable public attention.

