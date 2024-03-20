Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy election campaign in Ammuduguru mandal centre

Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy's election campaign in Ammuduguru mandal center gathered a significant amount of attention as he called for the people to save Puttaparthi from the rule of an "evil man." Palle received a warm welcome from mandal leaders, activists, and supporters as he went from house to house, emphasizing the importance of the Telugu Desam Party in shaping a better future for the state.

During his campaign, Palle highlighted the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the positive impact of the Super Six schemes on the weaker sections of society and promised to address the various issues raised by the villagers.

In a significant move, six families from Mohammedabad announced their decision to leave the YCP and join the Telugu Desam Party under Palle's leadership. They cited Palle's assurance of justice and their trust in Chandrababu Naidu as reasons for their switch in allegiance. The families were welcomed into the party with great enthusiasm, symbolizing a growing support base for the Telugu Desam Party in the region.

Local leaders from the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP also participated in the campaign, highlighting the unity among opposition parties in challenging the ruling party. Palle's call to save Puttaparthi struck a chord with the people, leading to a renewed sense of determination among the supporters to bring about a change in the upcoming elections.