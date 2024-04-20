Former Minister Ponguru Narayana Promises Development for Nellore City

Former Minister and TDP MLA Candidate for Nellore City, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, has promised to complete all pending projects and continue the development works for the city in the upcoming 2024 elections. During a mini rally campaign from Division 48 Meera Moddin Dargah to Kukkalakunta Mahalakshmamma Gudi, Narayana garnered support from division leaders, workers, and the people.

Addressing the media, Narayana highlighted the positive impact of the TDP government's work in the city, including the development of parks, open gyms, walking tracks, and play equipment for children. He emphasized the importance of public representatives and authorities working together to meet the needs of the people.

Narayana's wife, Ramadevi, also expressed confidence in his ability to continue serving the people of Nellore City. She mentioned the support and appreciation received from the community for the development works carried out by Narayana during his time as Minister.

The couple urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections on May 13, with Narayana running for MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for MP. They promised to prioritize the completion of pending projects, provide housing for the poor, and make Nellore City mosquito-free after the underground drainage project is completed.

Overall, the campaign highlighted the commitment of Dr. Ponguru Narayana and his team to continue working towards the progress and development of Nellore City in the years to come.