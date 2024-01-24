Former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana expresses poor condition of roads in Dharmavaram

Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, former MLA of Dharmavaram, has expressed his concern over the poor condition of the roads in the town. He stated that the roads have turned into potholes, causing accidents for daily commuters. Suryanarayana claimed that he has contacted the Roads and Buildings Department officials several times about this issue, but there has been no response. He warned the officials that if they do not take action to repair the roads within a week, he will personally fund and carry out the repairs himself.

Suryanarayana also criticized the current MLA of Dharmavaram, Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy, accusing him of illegally accumulating wealth during his four-year tenure. He alleged that Reddy has earned thousands of crores of rupees through corrupt means, and has taken control of public land for personal use. Suryanarayana stated that he has filed complaints against Reddy and is involved in a legal battle to address these alleged wrongdoings.

Despite the challenges he faces, Suryanarayana expressed confidence that he will win the upcoming general election with a majority of one lakh votes. He believes that he has the support and trust of the people and is determined to bring about positive change in Dharmavaram.