Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections

As part of her campaign for the general election, former Panyam TDP MLA candidate Gouru Charitha Reddy is actively reaching out to voters in the villages of Rasulla Peta, Vadugandla, Nervada, and Kauluru within the Panyam mandal. She is urging residents to cast their two votes for the cycle symbol on the polling day scheduled for the 13th of next month, promising a victory with a significant majority.

During one of her recent events, YCP village chief leaders of Nerawada village including Jyoti Swaroop Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Narayana Reddy, Soda Mother Sa, Joseph, and Subbaiah made a surprising move by leaving YCP and joining the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Gouru Charita Reddy. The atmosphere was celebratory, with Charithamma welcoming the leaders with party scarves.

The event was attended by Mandal President Jayarami Reddy, Mandal Leaders Ramanamurthy and Lawyer Babu, Former ZPTC Narayanamma, Balapanur Sivashankar Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Konidedu Ram Pulla Reddy, Rasulla Peta Shekhar, Vadugandla Mohan, Moraj Desai, Nervada Amarasimha Reddy, Pratap Reddy, and Ramana among others. Kouluru village leaders MPTC Bhaskar Reddy, Sarpanch.





