Live
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
- Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Just In
Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
As part of her campaign for the general election, former Panyam TDP MLA candidate Gouru Charitha Reddy is actively reaching out to voters in the villages of Rasulla Peta, Vadugandla, Nervada, and Kauluru within the Panyam mandal
As part of her campaign for the general election, former Panyam TDP MLA candidate Gouru Charitha Reddy is actively reaching out to voters in the villages of Rasulla Peta, Vadugandla, Nervada, and Kauluru within the Panyam mandal. She is urging residents to cast their two votes for the cycle symbol on the polling day scheduled for the 13th of next month, promising a victory with a significant majority.
During one of her recent events, YCP village chief leaders of Nerawada village including Jyoti Swaroop Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Narayana Reddy, Soda Mother Sa, Joseph, and Subbaiah made a surprising move by leaving YCP and joining the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Gouru Charita Reddy. The atmosphere was celebratory, with Charithamma welcoming the leaders with party scarves.
The event was attended by Mandal President Jayarami Reddy, Mandal Leaders Ramanamurthy and Lawyer Babu, Former ZPTC Narayanamma, Balapanur Sivashankar Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Konidedu Ram Pulla Reddy, Rasulla Peta Shekhar, Vadugandla Mohan, Moraj Desai, Nervada Amarasimha Reddy, Pratap Reddy, and Ramana among others. Kouluru village leaders MPTC Bhaskar Reddy, Sarpanch.