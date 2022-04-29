Former MLA Satrucharla Chandrashekar Raju passes away

Vizianagaram: Satrucharla Chandrashekar Raju, former legislature of Nagur assembly constituency during the united Vizianagaram district, on Friday breathed his last at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Raju is brother of senior leader former minister Satrucharla Vijayaramaraju and father-in-law of MLA P Pushpa Srivani from Kurupam. Chandrashekar Raju has served as an MLA during 1989-1994 under the regime of the former chief minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy during united Andhra Pradesh.

Later, he joined YSRCP and helped Pushpa Srivani to win in the previous elections from Kurupam constituency. It is reported that he later joined Telugu Desam Party. Relatives and his followers said that Chandrashekar Raju was a hard worker and always worked for the welfare of tribals in his area. He was suffering with age-related ailments and was admitted to a Private hospital in Vizag.