Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi remand extended till March 25

Live
Just In
Highlights
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and threatening of complainant Satyavardhan linked to an attack on the Gannavaram TDP office, has received yet another setback. The magistrate has ordered an extension of Vamsi's remand until March 25
As Vamsi's initial remand was set to conclude today, the jail authorities presented him before the magistrate. After reviewing the circumstances and considering Vamsi's involvement in multiple cases, the magistrate decided to prolong his remand.
Currently, Vamsi remains a remand prisoner as investigations continue into the serious allegations against him.
