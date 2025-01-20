Former students rejoice at reunion

Visakhapatnam: It was a trip down the memory lane as the 2000–2004 B. Pharma batch mates of Andhra University College of Pharmacy came together to celebrate their reunion of 25 years. The platform brought friends together to share their journey from their academic years till now as classmates from across the world joined the reunion celebrations.

Their generous contributions towardthe development of Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences were deeply appreciated, reaffirming their commitment to nurturing the institution that laid the foundation for their successful careers.

The reunion also featured valuable interactions with the Principal and faculty, who shared exciting updates about the future plans to elevate the college to international standards.

Founded in 1927, Andhra University College of Pharmacy holds a prestigious position in India’s academic history. With nearly 90 years of excellence, it continues to inspire generations of pharmaceutical professionals. The reunion served as a platform to honour the rich legacy of the institution and envision a bright future for it.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu said, “This reunion is an unforgettable and memorable experience. Even as our memory of stepping into the AU campus 25 years back to pursue our education remains fresh, meeting our classmates makes us delighted.”The reunion focused on the shared commitment to the future of Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences.