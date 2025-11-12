Former TTD EO Dharma Reddy appears before SIT

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case questioned former Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy in Tirupati on Tuesday. He arrived at the SIT office near Alipiri around 10.30 am in response to summons issued earlier.

Officials reportedly questioned him on lapses during his tenure, procurement of ghee, verification of suppliers, and quality control measures. Investigators sought explanations on how Bhole Baba Dairy, blacklisted by TTD in 2022, allegedly continued supplying ghee through proxy firms.

Meanwhile, Bhole Baba Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, now on bail, also appeared before the SIT and were questioned separately. Officials said interrogation of Dharma Reddy may continue for two more days.

The SIT has also issued notices to former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy to appear on November 13 in connection with the case.