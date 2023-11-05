Former Vice-President Venkaiah offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple on Saturday along with his family and entourage. The former Vice Prez reached the temple through Vaikuntam Queue Complex and was welcomed by TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram.

After darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, TTD EO presented theerthaprasadams, calendar, diary and coffee table book to the dignitary.

Temple DyEO Lokanadham, reception OSD Ramakrishna, Peishkar Srihari and others were also present.

In his return journey, Venkaiah Naidu along with local BJP senior leaders G Bhanu Praksh Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and K Ajaykumar visited Kittu Khadi Bhandar and purchased khadi items. He urged the people to promote khadi products.

Later, he left by train from Renigunta to Amarvati, completing his two-day visit to Tirumala-Tirupati.

Meanwhile, state ministers Gudivada Amarnath (industries), Dharmana Prasada Rao (revenue) and national media advisor to government Devulapalli Amar also offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, in Tirumala on Saturday.