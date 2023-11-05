Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Former Vice-President Venkaiah offers prayers at Tirumala temple
State ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Dharmana Prasada Rao also have darshan of the Lord
Tirumala: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple on Saturday along with his family and entourage. The former Vice Prez reached the temple through Vaikuntam Queue Complex and was welcomed by TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram.
After darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, TTD EO presented theerthaprasadams, calendar, diary and coffee table book to the dignitary.
Temple DyEO Lokanadham, reception OSD Ramakrishna, Peishkar Srihari and others were also present.
In his return journey, Venkaiah Naidu along with local BJP senior leaders G Bhanu Praksh Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and K Ajaykumar visited Kittu Khadi Bhandar and purchased khadi items. He urged the people to promote khadi products.
Later, he left by train from Renigunta to Amarvati, completing his two-day visit to Tirumala-Tirupati.
Meanwhile, state ministers Gudivada Amarnath (industries), Dharmana Prasada Rao (revenue) and national media advisor to government Devulapalli Amar also offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, in Tirumala on Saturday.