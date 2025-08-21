Foundation laid for tribal multipurpose marketing centre

Srisailam: Minister for State Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the “Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centre (TMMC)” building at Srisailam. The government has sanctioned a special fund of Rs 1 crore for the project, with financial support being mobilized through the DA–Jagway scheme.

MLAs Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and Jaya Surya participated in the ceremony and lauded the government’s initiatives for tribal development.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sandhya Rani said the proposed center would serve as a major boon to the tribal communities of Srisailam and its surrounding areas, paving the way for their socio-economic progress.

She explained that the center would provide a direct platform for tribals to market agricultural produce, forest products, handicrafts, and goods from small-scale industries, eliminating the role of middlemen. This would ensure fair prices for their products, create employment opportunities locally, and open up new avenues of entrepreneurship for tribal youth.

The minister added that the government aims to establish similar centers in other regions to further enhance the living standards of tribal populations.

On this occasion, State Tribal Welfare Department Director Sada Bhargavi and District Collector G Raja Kumari highlighted that the government is extending full support for the welfare and development of Chenchu tribals living in the Nallamala forests.

They urged tribal families to actively utilize welfare schemes and progress collectively towards a better future.