Foundation Stone Laid for Financial Institutions in Amaravati

A significant milestone has been reached in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the construction of 25 banks and public sector undertakings. The ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other prominent ministers, including Nara Lokesh and Narayana.

The event took place at the first block of the CRDA project office, situated next to the Seed Access Road in the capital. A large gathering of farmers, agricultural labourers, women, and local residents from the Amaravati area were present to witness this historic occasion.

The foundation stone laying marks a crucial first step towards establishing Amaravati as a central hub for financial and administrative activities.