Foundation stone laid for Gollapudi Exhibition
Vijayawada: As part of the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav, the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada organised the ground-breaking ceremony for the Gollapudi Exhibition on Thursday. Leaders from the NDA alliance participated in the puja rituals and prayed for the successful completion of the project without obstacles. They expressed happiness that, after nearly 12 years, an exhibition is being revived in Vijayawada, thanks to the initiative of MP Kesineni Sivanath.
Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga would ensure the success of Vijayawada Utsav. They added that people, especially children and the younger generation, are eagerly looking forward to the exhibition experience. Prominent participants included AP Building and Construction Advisory Committee Chairman Gottumukkala Raghuramaraju, BJP Mylavaram in-charge Nutalapati Balakoteswara Rao, Jana Sena Mylavaram in-charge Akkala Gandhi, Shreyas Media director Srinivas, and TDP leaders Bommasani Subbarao, Narada,Gopalakrishna, Chalapati, Koteswara Rao, Padmasekhar, along with others.