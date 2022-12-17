Founder-chancellor of SRM meets PM Modi

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Lok Sabha Member and founder-Chancellor of SRM Group of Educational Institutions Dr TR Paarivendhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

He congratulated the BJP for its resounding victory in Gujarat elections and expressed his pride in India taking over G20 presidency.

On this occasion, a specially curated souvenir in the shape of lotus was handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.