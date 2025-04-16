Four-day vibrant Beach Festival at Manginapudi beach from May 15

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravinaidu has instructed the officials to organise national-level kabaddi and water sports competitions to reflect sportsmanship at the Beach Festival in Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam from May 15 to May 18 under the supervision of Minister of Excise Kollu Ravindra.

During a review meeting at the conference hall of the Sports Authority office here on Tuesday with District Sports Development Officers (DSDOs) from various districts and organisers of kabaddi, canoeing and kayaking associations, he discussed the management of these sports events.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Naidu urged all DSDOs and sports associations to work in coordination with meticulous planning to enhance the SAAP reputation. The sports association organisers revealed that 29 men’s and 29 women’s kabaddi teams would participate along with national athletes from various States for boat racing, traditional boat races, and sea kayaking competitions.

He instructed immediate identification of beach areas suitable for sports courts, as well as the preparation of sports equipment, technical teams, coaches, referees, and volunteers. Special attention was emphasised on transport, policing, fire services, medical camps and supervision by dedicated committees for the convenience of athletes.

Chairman Ravi Naidu directed the officials that the sports at the Beach Festival be organised efficiently to resemble international competitions. The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Ministers and the MLAs will be invited and a large number of spectators are expected to witness the festival. He suggested organising one event per day in advance and promoting it widely through digital, social, print and electronic media.

MEPMA ED Saibaba, Sports Authority AO R Venkataramana Naik, several DSDOs and coaches also participated.