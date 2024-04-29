Live
- Empower your digestion: Women’s guide to holistic wellness
- No takers for ‘Surya Ghar’ free electricity scheme?
- Anne Hathaway reflects on past stress and taking life for granted
- Officials get cracking on door-to-door distribution of voter info slips in Hyderabad
- Celebrating the universal language of dance
- WhatsApp’s new filter option will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab
- Nagar Kurnool: Corden & search ops conducted
- PETA issues advisory on animal care
- Early education’s influence on academic success
- Four dead in an auto and lorry collision in Amalapuram of Konaseema district
Just In
Four dead in an auto and lorry collision in Amalapuram of Konaseema district
Tragedy struck in the Amalapuram Rural area of Konaseema District, as a road accident claimed the lives of four individuals.
Tragedy struck in the Amalapuram Rural area of Konaseema District, as a road accident claimed the lives of four individuals. The incident occurred at mandal Bhatnavilli, where a lorry and an auto collided, resulting in the fatal injuries of four people.
According to reports from locals, Kollabottula Naveen from Mangodikuduru Mandal Shigat village was traveling in an auto with eight others to Yanam to celebrate his birthday. On their way back to Pasharlapudi after the festivities, their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry loaded with fish.
Tragically, four individuals in the auto lost their lives in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sape Naveen, Kollabattula Jatin, Valluri Ajay, and Nalli Naveen Kumar, all hailing from various villages in the Konaseema district.
Four others sustained serious injuries in the collision and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.