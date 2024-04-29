Four dead in an auto and lorry collision in Amalapuram of Konaseema district

Tragedy struck in the Amalapuram Rural area of Konaseema District, as a road accident claimed the lives of four individuals. The incident occurred at mandal Bhatnavilli, where a lorry and an auto collided, resulting in the fatal injuries of four people.

According to reports from locals, Kollabottula Naveen from Mangodikuduru Mandal Shigat village was traveling in an auto with eight others to Yanam to celebrate his birthday. On their way back to Pasharlapudi after the festivities, their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry loaded with fish.

Tragically, four individuals in the auto lost their lives in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sape Naveen, Kollabattula Jatin, Valluri Ajay, and Nalli Naveen Kumar, all hailing from various villages in the Konaseema district.

Four others sustained serious injuries in the collision and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.