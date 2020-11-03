Four of a family commits suicide after jumping before a moving train in Kurnool

Four members of a family have committed suicide after jumping before a moving train. The incident took place at Kaulur railway tracks near Panyam Railway station on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Abdul Salam the head of the family his wife and two children. All were resident of Roja Kunta in Nandyal town. The bodies of the deceased were seen scattered on the railway tracks.

As per primary information, domestic problems are said to be the reason due to which the family members have committed suicide. The railway police are yet to reveal the identity of the deceased and the reasons behind taking the extreme step to commit suicide.