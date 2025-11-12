Four-star hotel project launched at Srisailam

Srisailam: In a significant step towards enhancing tourism and infrastructure at the sacred Srisailam temple town, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a modern four-star hotel on Tuesday. The project, to be developed at a cost of Rs.83 crore, will feature 126 rooms with state-of-the-art amenities to cater to the needs of pilgrims and tourists.

The groundbreaking ceremony was conducted virtually by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from Pedairlapadu in Prakasam district.

Participating in the event at Srisailam were Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, District Collector G Raja Kumari, Srisailam MLA Buddha Rajasekhar Reddy, Devasthanam Chairman P Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, and Sri Venkateswara Group founder Ramaswamy Venkataramana.

Addressing the occasion, Minister Janardhan Reddy said the government has prioritised improving facilities for devotees visiting Srisailam.

In line with this vision, a 1.5-acre site has been allotted to Sri Venkateswara Group of Hyderabad on a 33-year lease for the construction of the hotel.

He added that the project must be completed within 18 months, and stressed that the initiative should not be viewed purely from a commercial perspective, but as a key driver of employment generation and tourism growth.

The Minister stated that the coalition government aims to partner with entrepreneurs by providing leased land for development-oriented projects.