Four years for YSRCP victory, Twitter trends with 'YSRCP Again 2024' hashtag
On the occasion of four years since the overwhelming victory of YSRCP in the last election, YSRCP social media workers, leaders and fans started trending on Twitter with the hashtag 'YSRCP Again 2024'. With this, within ten minutes, this trending became the first place at the national level.
YSRCP activists tweeted tweets containing information about the achievements of YS Jagan's government during his four-year rule and his political presence. These got huge views across the country.
In recent times, YSRCP's social media wing has been aggressively trending on Twitter. A similar situation was seen in the trending last year on the occasion of CM YS Jagan's birthday.
