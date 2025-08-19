Fourth edition of Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon poster launched

Visakhapatnam: The official poster launch of the fourth edition of the Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon was organised in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, director of Sandhya Marines Limited Kondragunta Anand Kumar, chairman of Varun Group V Prabhu Kishore, among others, were present at the launch.

To promote fitness and well-being across the city, Vizag Runners Society is actively conducting monthly club runs and free professional strength training sessions. Led by a certified coach, these events are designed to engage individuals of all fitness levels and foster a culture of health and vitality.

Speaking on the occasion, president of Vizag Runners Society Balakrishna Rai said, “Our goal is to motivate people of Vizag to embrace fitness and transform the city into a symbol of health and vitality.”

President Balakrishna Rai, secretary Srinivas Kancheti, treasurer Radhika Koneru, joint secretary Vivek Dassani, joint treasurer Rana Uppalapati, all founder members and core committee members of VR society explained to the audience that the Vizag Marathon is scheduled on November 30th. The run will be held in four categories 32-km, 21-km, 10-km and 5-km. Interested runners can register by logging on to: http://www.vizagmarathon.run. Apart from prizes worth Rs 10 lakh for winners, registered participants will receive a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, among others.