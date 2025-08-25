Live
Free bus receives great response from women in Nellore
Nellore: The Stree Shakti Scheme (SSS) one among 6 Super Six of State government’s prestige Zero Fare Ticket (ZFT) in APSRTC receiving huge response from the beneficiaries in Nellore district.
The main RTC Complex located at Dargamitta, and another bus stand at Atmakur bus stand at Stone House Pet packed with women travelers round clock in the city.
Earlier, women had to spend money for tickets for long distances like Tirupati, Vijayawada and cities in the State. Now women are traveling at free of cost under ZFT concept.
A RTC official Sk Shamim said that earlier there was 60:40 Occupancy Ratio (OR) in the RTC services.
She added that after the implementation of Stree Shakti Scheme the OR increased to 51: 35 as the number of men decreased.
She said that as many 7, 64, 311 against total 14,88, 537. people travel in RTC buses during week days.
She said that women travelers benefited RS 2.91 crores. ‘I used to pay Rs 80 to travel to Gudur every day but now I am travelling free bus scheme said M Rajeswari of Nellore town told.