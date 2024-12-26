Free Christmas meals provided to poor

Nellore: Christmas was celebrated across the district on Wednesday, with devotees gathering at Churches and offering special prayers since the wee hours. 150-year-old ancient churches like Southern Andhra Luthern Church in Vakadu mandal, ST Joseph Cathedral Church, The Lone Star Telugu Baptist Church, Peter Paul’s Luthern Church in Nellore city were reverberated with songs of Jesus Christ, giving a festive look to the entire district. Annadanam and clothes were distributed to the poor on this occasion.

Leaders of various political parties visited churches and greeted Christians. MA&UD Minister P Narayana at Yenamalavari Dinne, JSP leader Gunukula Kishore at RCM Church, YSRCP leader Swarna Venkat at Vengala Rao Nagar in the city, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy at 19th division in Kavali town participated in the payers.

Minister Narayana said that he prayed Jesus Christ to bless the people of Andhra Pradesh to have a healthy and wealthy life. He criticised that the State is financially bankrupt following the wrong deeds of the previous YSRCP government. Now the State is gradually recovering from financial crisis with the implementation of damage control measures by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and others conveyed best wishes to Christians.