Free German language training for nursing students launched

Tirupati : The State government, through its State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), has initiated a free German language training programme, aimed at providing nursing students with job opportunities in Germany. The programme, launched at SVIMS College of Nursing in Tirupati, is a collaborative effort involving APSSDC, Hallo language and other agencies.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar explained that the programme targets nursing graduates with 2–3 years of experience, offering them the chance to work in Germany’s multispecialty hospitals. The six-month training, focused on mastering the German language, is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills for employment abroad.

SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan emphasised the importance of learning German to enhance career prospects. He urged participants to dedicate themselves to the programme and take full advantage of the golden opportunity.

Similarly, in-charge Registrar Dr V Vanajakshamma, highlighted the cognitive and professional benefits of learning a new language, encouraging students to pursue the training with focus and enthusiasm.

German representatives, including SM Care Managing Director Sachiko Isobe, assured that Germany has ample job openings for qualified nurses. APSSDC Executive Director Manohar announced that students from across the state would receive free training to qualify at A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels. On this occasion, eight students were handed pre-appointment letters during the event, symbolising the programme’s tangible outcomes. R Lokanadham from district skill development corporation, Hallo Language CEO A Nataraj, Nursing College Principal Dr P Sudha Rani and others participated.