Free medical camp also organised on the occasion

Kadapa: Earlyi dentification of developmental delays in children is crucial, said renowned child psychologist Dr Somashekar.

He was speaking at an awareness seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), organised by ASURE (ADI Society for Upliftment of Rural Economy), a voluntary organisation, at the IMA Hall in Kadapa on Sunday.

Following the seminar, a free medical camp was conducted for children with developmental issues. Dr Somashekar emphasised that parents should not ignore early signs such as delays in speech, behavior, or growth, especially after 18 months of age. He advised parents to consult professionals as early as possible to ensure timely therapy and better outcomes for the child.

IMA president Dr Arjun highlighted the importance of early consultation when symptoms of autism are noticed. Dr Vamsidhar, HOD of Paediatrics at RIMS, Kadapa, urged parents to encourage social interaction and reduce screen time for children.

Pediatrician Dr Obul Reddy noted that while there was no direct cure for autism, therapy with trained professionals can lead to significant improvement. Nearly 500 children with developmental delays were examined during the camp.

Speech therapists Baburao and Pravallika from Ratna Speech and Hearing Centre, along with ASURE representatives Advocate Kishore Kumar, Nagaraju, and Jayaraju also participated in the event.