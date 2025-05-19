Live
Free medical camp inaugurated
Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar on Sunday urged the poor families to avail medical services at the free medical camp.
He inaugurated a free medical camp set up at the Community Health Centre at Kollipara of Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district. Speaking on this occasion, he said free medical camp is useful to the poor families and added that the aim of conducting free medical camp is to provide medical services in the rural areas. He said the doctors at the medical camp will conduct medical tests and render medical services, including ENT, heart, and dental tests. As many as twenty doctors and 50 medical staff participated in the medical camp and distributed necessary medicines free of cost. Nandendla Manohar who is a doctor tested the patients and rendered medical services.