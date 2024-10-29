Free medical camp organised for police

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore emphasised the importance of police personnel being vigilant about their own and their families’ health. He highlighted the commitment to maintaining peace and welfare for the police force.

As part of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, a free mega medical camp and blood donation drive were held on Monday at the Police Convention Hall in Jampeta, catering to police staff and their families. The camp was inaugurated by SP Narasimha Kishore and featured 22 specialist doctors providing medical services.

Police officers, staff, and students participated in the blood donation drive. Medical professionals from KIMS Bollineni Hospitals supported the camp, including CEO and Chief Cardiologist Dr NS Rama Raju, Executive Director Swarna Ramamohan, and specialists Dr Deepak and Dr Ananda Chowdary, who conducted medical examinations and distributed medications.

Additional SP (Law and Order) Alluri Venkata Subba Raju, DSP (AR) Ravi Kumar, and SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao were among those present. SP Kishore said as many as 400 police personnel and their family members availed of medical check-ups.