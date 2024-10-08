Free sand policy to be implemented strictly: Collector Sumit Kumar

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar stated that the free sand policy is being strictly implemented across the district. He, along with district SP Manikantha Chandolu, held a press conference here on Monday evening to address issues related to the sand distribution policy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector mentioned that the administration is taking steps to provide sand at affordable rates to the public. Currently, 88,530 metric tonnes of sand is available in the district. Out of this, 9,382 metric tonnes are stored at BNR Peta and Palaru stockyards, while 79,148 metric tonnes are stored at Diguvamasapalli stockyard. He reiterated that the sand is being provided free of charge and a committee comprising officials from the transport, mining and other relevant departments has been formed to ensure that sand is delivered with stable transportation charges.

The Collector highlighted that so far, 92,000 metric tonnes of sand have been sold in the district, and strict measures are in place to prevent illegal sand transportation. He informed that the AP Sand Management System, launched by the state Chief Minister, allows people to book sand online through [https://sand.ap.gov.in/](https://sand.ap.gov.in/).

He warned that stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal sand transportation or unauthorised sand mining. Citizens are encouraged to report any illegal activities to the toll-free number 08572 299509.

Additionally, the Collector mentioned that sand can be utilised for community works and 44 villages across 20 mandals in the district have been identified for this purpose. Over the past 45 days, six vehicles involved in illegal activities have been seized and a penalty of Rs 3.6 lakh has been collected.

Priority is being given to allocate sand for housing construction purposes, ensuring that those in need have access to the required resources. Joint Collector G Vidhyadhari, Assistant Collector Himavamsi and Mines Deputy Director Satyanarayana were present.