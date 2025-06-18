Free tailoring training camp launched

Kurnool: In a significant step towards women empowerment, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College has launched a free tailoring training camp exclusively for rural women.

The week-long training programme is being conducted from June 16 to June 21 at the college auditorium, aiming to equip women with practical tailoring skills to support self-employment and improve family income.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Kaipa Padmalatha Reddy, the esteemed Corporator of Kurnool’s 17th Ward and former president of the Lions Club graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, she remarked, “If women have to achieve self-reliance, skill development programs like this are essential. I appreciate Ashoka College for taking up this important responsibility.”

S Varalakshmi Devamma, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Kodumur, attended as a Guest of Honor. She emphasized the economic and psychological impact of such training camps, stating, “This initiative not only uplifts rural women economically but also builds their confidence and self-worth.”

The programme also featured G Lakshmi Prasanna, Principal Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam, Veldurthi Ambedkar of Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, who expressed, “Where there is skill, livelihood follows. Women participating in this training can bring positive change to their households through self-employment.”

A total of 180 women from nearby villages such as Bastipadu, Tadakanpalli, Chinna Tekkuru, Pedda Tekkuru, Doopadu, Lakshmipuram, and Ullindakonda registered for this programm, reflecting strong community participation and enthusiasm.

The training curriculum includes basic knowledge of tailoring, cutting techniques, and stitching garments.

.On this occasion, Dr R Naveen, Principal of Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, stated, “This training camp has been initiated with the aim of empowering women with practical skills. Our vision is to help rural women achieve financial independence through self-employment. We believe this program will bring a positive transformation in their lives.” also extended heartfelt thanks to the faculty, trainers, support staff, and the organizing team who are working tirelessly to make this programme a success.