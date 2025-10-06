Fresh medicos exempted from fee payment in Govt medical colleges

Vijayawada: The candidates admitted into MBBS Course-2025-26 in Government Medical Colleges under State Quota of Dr NTRUHS and subsequently joined under All India Quota (AIQ) in the same Government Medical Colleges affiliated to Dr NTR UHS are now exempted from payment of University fee of Rs 10,600, said Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Registrar stated that in view of this the respective candidates can avail the above exemption on submission of request to the Principal concerned along with copies of admission allotment orders both under State Quota and All India Quota while joining.

She made it clear that the above exemption is strictly applicable to only Government Medical Colleges affiliated to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.