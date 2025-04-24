Fresh petition seeks reinvestigation

Rajamahendravaram: The prosecution has filed a fresh petition in the Rajamahendravaram SC/ST Atrocity Court seeking an investigation into the sensational murder of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a driver allegedly killed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Anantha Babu. The petition underscores the need to explore additional angles in the case and bring out the full truth.

According to the prosecution, Anantha Babu is believed to have had the assistance of others in executing the crime, and the identities and roles of these individuals are yet to be fully uncovered. The petition also cited a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who alleged that key evidence, including the accused’s call data and mobile tower location details before the murder was not investigated during the initial probe.

She further questioned the absence of any inquiry into the whereabouts of the MLC’s gunmen at the time of the murder. Taking these factors into account, the prosecution has sought permission for a comprehensive reinvestigation of the case.

This move gained added significance with the appointment of senior advocate Muppalla Subbarao as Special Public Prosecutor, signalling a serious legal push for renewed scrutiny.

The case dates back to May 19, 2022, when MLC Anantha Babu was accused of killing his driver and delivering the body to the victim’s home.

The incident triggered statewide outrage, especially after Anantha Babu confessed to the murder in police custody and was subsequently arrested. However, he was later released on interim bail and has remained free for nearly two years.

Critics alleged that the previous YSRCP government attempted to suppress the case. With the new coalition government in power, momentum around the case has picked up once again. The Kakinada District Superintendent of Police recently issued orders for reinvestigation and appointed IPS officer Manish Devaraj Patil as the inquiry officer. He has been directed to submit a report to the DGP and SP within 60 days. The victim’s family has appealed to the new government to ensure justice is served. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have both assured the family of compensation and a fair investigation.